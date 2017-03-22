Two die in separate accidents in Dowa

Two people died on Sunday in separate road accidents that occurred in Dowa district.

The first victim is a 36-year-old man who was hit by a car while the other one, a 44-year-old man, died after being struck by a motorcycle.

Dowa police spokesperson Richard Kaponda confirmed the incidents with Malawi24 and identified the first victim as Mwayi Mwase.

He said the accident happened at Chikuse Village along Lilongwe-Salima road in the area of Traditional Authority Chiwere.

According to Kaponda, the motor vehicle registration number KK2718 Mercedes Benz C180, driven by Hanock Phiri, 41, was coming from the direction of Salima going towards Lilongwe with one passenger on board.

“Upon reaching at Chikuse Village the vehicle hit the pedestrian (Mwayi Mwase) who was crossing the road from left to right,” said Kaponda.

The man sustained a fracture on the left upper arm and bruises on his face and both arms.

He was rushed to Salima District Hospital where he was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at the hospital.

The deceased hailed from Mbeza village Traditional Authority (T/A) Chiwere in Dowa District.

The second accident happened at Chileka location along Dowa-Robert Blake road within Dowa boma.

Kaponda has identified the deceased as Geoffrey Wilima.

According to Kaponda, the unregistered motorcycle was being operated by Sithawika Kandikole, 18, from Lumwila 2 village Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa.

“The rider is a motorcycle taxi operator and on the day of the accident was coming from Dowa boma going towards Wenela location within the district.

“Upon arrival at Chileka location he hit the male pedestrian (deceased) who had suddenly entered into the road from left to right,” Kaponda said.

Due to the impact the victim sustained a fracture on both legs and deep wounds on his face.

He was rushed to Dowa District Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

Postmortem conducted revealed that death was due to head injuries and multiple fractures on both legs.

Police investigations are underway to arrest the motorcycle taxi operator.

The deceased hailed from Kaombachizenje village in the area of Traditional Authority Kaomba in Kasungu District.

Meanwhile, police in the district have advised drivers and motorcycle operators to observe road signs, and also that pedestrians should check well before crossing the road to avoid accidents.