No cheap things: Northern Region Football League affiliation fee goes up

Teams from the Northern Region Football League will now pay more to participate in the Simama League as the league has raised affiliation fee from K70,000 to K100,000 per participating team.

General secretary for the league Masiya Nyasulu said on Sunday that the league’s affiliation fee is still low when compared to other regional leagues in central and southern regions.

He said they also decided to raise the fee to have more money to run the league.

“I hope you can agree with me that to run the league from April to December a lot of things are needed such as travelling of officials to various places to witness games.”

“The money that our sponsor is giving us is not enough to cover everything that the association needs. Even the prize money that the winning team receives at the end is peanuts compared with what the teams spend,” he said.

Deputy chairman of the league Felix Mbonekela Msiska revealed that the sponsor has said nothing on increasing sponsorship money.

At the meeting, the NRFA committee also highlighted more about Mpira Connect Program.

The Northern Region Football League is expected to start on 22nd April and end in December 2017.