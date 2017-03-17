Road accident kills cyclist in Mangochi

A cyclist identified as Daniel Mwanyiwe, 35, was killed on Tuesday after being hit by a lorry in Mangochi district.

Mangochi Police Spokesperson Rodrick Maida has confirmed the incident to Malawi24.

According to Maida, the Isuzu lorry which was being driven by Jameson, 37, was coming from the direction of Mangochi heading to Liwonde with two passengers on board.

“Upon arrival at OK Lodge the driver lost control of the motor vehicle due to speeding and hit the cyclist who was trying to cross the road from left hand side to right hand side,” said Maida.

Following the impact the cyclist sustained multiple head injuries and was rushed to Mangochi District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem conducted at Mangochi District Hospital revealed that death was due to head injuries seconded by excessive loss of blood.

The driver has since been arrested whilst the motor vehicle has been impounded. The driver is waiting to appear before court to answer the offence of causing death by reckless driving contrary to section 126 of Road Traffic Act.

Meanwhile police in the district are urging road users to observe the highway code in order to avoid road accidents.