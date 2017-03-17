Samaritan Trust to bail out street children, youths

Amid reports of high unemployment rate among youths and rise in number of street children, a local Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Samaritan Trust has been slated to empower youths in the country.

Samaritan Trust through a project called ‘empowerment of street children and at risk youth’ will facilitate practical vocational skill training to sustain the young people’s self-livelihoods.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, director for Samaritan Trust Margret Mukwena said the project seeks to deliver technical expertise required for the basic craftsmanship that will help street children and disadvantaged youth to earn a living.

“With the boom we have in the construction industry we hope these youths can have that opportunity for them to be economically empowered,” said Mukwena.

She added that graduates will be provided with start-up tools and financial resources that will enable them to immediately start using their skills.

“We hope enrolling disadvantaged youth in basic education and life skills program will also improve their literacy and help them re-adjust onto the community life,” explained further Mukwena.

Samaritan Trust will facilitate internships for the trainees and build relationship with private sector and small and medium enterprises to harness practical skills training with business skills.

The project with funding from European Union will see 160 youth benefit annually and will be implemented over a period of three years.

Samaritan Trust focuses on rescuing vulnerable children and orphans from the streets and empowers them through education and vocational training.