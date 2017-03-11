Multichoice Malawi rewards subscribers

MultiChoice Malawi has introduced two brand new incentive programmes to reward its subscribers.

According to Multichoice Malawi General Manager, Stephen Knight, the two incentive programmes are DStv THANKS and GOtv WOW.

Knight added that DStv THANKS and GOtv WOW are customer-focused programmes aimed at recognising and rewarding subscribers for their commitment to the brands.

He said customers who qualify for these programmes include those with subscriptions that have remained continuously connected to DStv and GOtv nonstop for three months or more.

“We are delighted to launch DStv THANKS and GOtv WOW to say thank you to our valued customers. Our business is committed to putting customers at the heart of the business and one of the ways is to show our appreciation for their loyalty and unwavering support by offering them more value.”

“We remain committed to exploring various ways to improve our value added benefits and create platforms where we can show gratitude for our customers for being part of our family,” said Knight.

Some of the exciting rewards that awaits loyal customers include two brand new entertainment channels for Go-getters as well as four additional entertainment channels on the DStv platform featuring the hottest telenovelas, movies and great local and international content for the whole family to enjoy, at no extra cost.

The entertainment channels offered as rewards will offer a fantastic line up of ‘not-to-be missed’ new shows with something for everyone in the family to enjoy which include: Zee Bollymovies on DStv channel 114 and GOtv channel 12; Viasat Life on DStv channel 177 and GOtv 57; and Nina TV on DStv channel 143.

For two weeks, starting on 7 March until 21 March, all DStv customers as well as GOtv Plus and GOtv Value customers will get the opportunity to experience unlimited access to these exciting channels offering a range of the latest quality content.