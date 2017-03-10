Govt warns foreigners against buying maize in Malawi

The Malawi Government has warned foreign nationals who are buying yet to be harvested maize in the country that they will be punished.

Minister of information and communications technology Nicholas Dausi made the warning following reports that foreign traders are coming into the country and buying maize from farmers whilst it is still in the field.

Dausi who is also government spokesperson said there is no way there can be fair trade when one buys maize whilst it is still in the field.According to Dausi, farmers cannot estimate the maize and set a price whilst the maize is not harvested.

He said people who will be found doing such malpractices will face the law as the act is evil and cannot be condoned.

“Those who are coming from other countries buying maize whilst it is immature must know that it is evil and unacceptable and if anyone is found doing that they will face the law,” said Dausi.Meanwhile, government has appealed to chiefs, village headmen, the church, and civil society organisations to help in finding such people so that they should be apprehended.