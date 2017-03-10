Councils should initiate own development agendas – Govt

The Malawi Government has reiterated the need for district councils to initiate their own development agendas for local communities.

Minister of local government and rural development Kondwani Nankhumwa said this happens under the decentralisation policy which empowers local communities to spearhead their own development activities.

“The decentralisation policy is there to empower councils to initiate their own development agendas in their communities using the district development plan,” said Nankhumwa.

He added that government is making strides by making sure that councils are being funded directly to initiate and implement their development plans.

Nankhumwa further said that to ensure that there is efficiency in the delivery of developmental activities, government is making sure that councils are monitored.

According to Nankhumwa, there is need for everyone to know their duties so that no one steps into other people’s jobs and disturb developmental activities in the councils.