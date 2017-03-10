FDH opens service centre at KIA

As one way of extending its tentacles in the banking sector, FDH Bank has opened a service centre at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe.

According to a statement released by the bank, the opening of Kamuzu International Airport Service Centre brings the total number of FDH Bank Service Centres to 53, in addition to the existing 91 FDH Cash VISA enabled Auto Teller Machines (ATMs) countrywide.

The new service centre at KIA will allow FDH Bank account holders to make transactions right at the airport and this will be beneficial to travellers who rely on banking institutions to perfect their travelling.

FDH Financial Holdings Limited (FDHFHL) is a diversified investments and financial solutions centre with interests in Banking, Discount House Operations, Stockbroking, Investment Management and Advisory Services as well as Forex Bureau operations.

FDH Financial Holdings Limited was established in November 2007 as part of the group restructuring to replace First Discount House as the holding company of the group.

First Discount House was incorporated in accordance with the Companies Act on 8 March 2000. It obtained its Discount House license under the Banking Act on 20 July 2001, commencing operations on 8 April 2002. The company was established by a partnership that included Mr. Thomson Mpinganjira (24.9%), a respected local businessman and the first Managing Director of the Company, Press Corporation Limited (30%), Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited (20%) and Kingdom Financial Holdings Limited of Zimbabwe (25.1%).

On 4 August 2006 Press Corporation was bought out as part of the strategic repositioning that has seen the current structure and expansion of the group. In January 2012 Kingdom Financial Holdings Limited relinquished its shareholding following a directive by the Reserve Bank of Malawi.