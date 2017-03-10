MPS, MDF sign code of conduct

The Malawi Police Service (MPS) and Malawi Defence Force (MDF) on Wednesday signed a code of conduct to improve coordination between the two.

At the signing ceremony, Deputy Inspector General for Administration Duncan Mwapasa represented the MPS while Deputy Army Commander Clement Namangale represented the MDF.

According to MPS, the aim of signing the code of conduct is to enhance cooperation and coordination between the two sides.

The code of conduct further seeks to foster closer relationship between MDF and MPS in law enforcement so that each can take mutual advantage of the other’s skills, knowledge, training, research and development in the law enforcement field for the benefit of the general public in Malawi.

The code of conduct will cover activities such as: conducting joint operations and training, handling disciplinary matters involving MDF and MPS.

Apart from that, other activities include: joint use of facilities and equipment, exchange of personnel for training and operations, and cooperation between the military police and the MPS.