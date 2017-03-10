Moyale Barracks targeting 6 new players

Moyale Barracks interim coach Charles Kamanga has said his team will bring in six new faces in the current transfer window.

Kamanga revealed this in an interview with Malawi24.

“As Moyale Barracks F.C this season we are planning to add six new faces to the current squad so as to have a successful season,” said Kamanga.

On the team’s preparations for next season, the newly appointed Kaning’ina soldiers coach said the preparations are going on well as they are looking forward to do well next season.

“Our preparations for the new season are going on well and we are looking forward to achieve more this coming season,” he said.

He added that his team is fully armed and he has since promised all Moyale Barracks fans that this coming season the team will not disappoint them.

Last season Moyale Barracks finished on position 7 in the Malawi elite league with 47 points.