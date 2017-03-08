Malawi unemployment: Malawians find gold in Dubai

As Malawians are finding it hard to secure jobs in the country, young people are migrating to Dubai in United Arab Emirates to look for greener pastures.

Although some of the Malawians who have been migrating to foreign countries have been facing challenges, scarcity of jobs in the country is acting as a push factor for the young men to leave for foreign countries.

Dubai in the United Arab Emirates is gradually matching South Africa in terms of attracting Malawian youth to add to the labour force in the Middle Eastern country.

One of the Malawian youth who is planning to quit the country for Dubai told Malawi24 that he is facing challenges to secure a job in the country despite having Diploma in Information Technology from Lilongwe Technical College.

The young man disclosed that he has tried all means to secure a job related to his qualification but to no avail.

“I tried to source for jobs in the country but I am failing to find one and now I have suggested to leave for Dubai to try my luck,” He said.

The 23 year-old boy added that the idea of Dubai came into his mind because his friends are already there and they are telling him how their fortunes have changed within few months of migrating to the Asian country.

“My friends are now prospering and I am not ranked to them. I am really blaming the country for failing to create more jobs to cage youth,” He said.

A Malawian man who is currently in Dubai, Samuel Boston, hailed the Asian country for its massive economy that makes job opportunities to be abundant.

In his remarks on safety in such a foreign land, the young man said most of the people who are going to Dubai follow proper measures.

“Dubai is not South Africa where most Malawians go illegally. No one goes to Dubai without having a company that act as his agent. This company tells you the type of job that you are going for and the conditions of the job,” Boston said.

He added that if a person is not satisfied with the conditions it is their right to ignore the job offer.

Apart from Dubai in United Arab Emirates, Malawians are currently flocking to countries like Kuwait and South Africa to look for greener pasture.

Last year Malawian women were stranded in Kuwait after they ran away from abusive bosses.

Government recently promised to create 18,000 jobs to reduce high employment in the country.