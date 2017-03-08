Sempha Investments tips volleyball league on sponsorships

Following struggles in securing sponsorships for volleyball leagues by Central Region Volleyball League (CRVL), managing director of Sempha Investments Charles Zimba has called upon the association to put its house in order if more sponsors are to come in and develop the sport.

This comes after the company provided K700, 000 to the association that will see the league handing out 2016 CRVL season prizes which were not given last year due to lack of resources.

Speaking during symbolic cheque presentation on Monday in Lilongwe, Zimba said his company would like to work with an organized team hence looking forward for well-disciplined leaders in implementing the notable goals.

“We would like to develop this sport with vigour and passion hence the need for CRVL to settle its leadership wrangles.

“This K700, 000 is just a starting point and if proven to be administered well, Sempha will commit itself for a long program with the association just for the betterment of the sport,” said Zimba.

On his behalf, CRVL’s general secretary Trust Mtegha expressed gratitude to Msempha Investments for the effort rendered saying it has come at a right time as the association will be able to honour the prizes to last year’s deserving teams.

Mtegha added that the chapter is doing all it can in development of the sport hence promised to put the money in good use so as to maintain transparency and accountability.

Recently, CRVL saw its chairperson Robert White resigning from his position saying the conduct of the committee members was not in line with his beliefs, standards and aspirations in leading the sport in the region.

Prize ceremony for the 2016 CRVL season will take place on 11th March, 2017 at Kumudzi Eco-learning Centre in Lilongwe.

*Report by Alex Sakala