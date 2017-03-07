We don’t care if Nyasa go – Mabvuto Chiwambo

…supporters send warning to Nyasa

Flamboyant Nyasa Big Bullets supporter’s general secretary Mabvuto Chiwambo says his committee is too smart to be blackmailed by sponsors Nyasa Manufacturing Company (NMC).

He was reacting to NMC’s decision to temporarily suspend its sponsorship to the club following in-house fighting between some members in the Board of Trustees and the supporters executive committee.

According to Chiwambo, NMC deliberately made the decision in order to blackmail Bullets supporters to make them believe that all the wrangles within the club are being caused by the newly elected supporters committee.

He said the sponsors’ motive is to take full control of the club, a move that will be blocked by the supporters committee hence causing all the confusion.

“We know the motive behind this. They are trying to turn the supporters against us with the aim of taking full control of the club. As long as we live, it won’t happen,” he explained.

Asked as to what will happen to the players’ welfare, Chiwambo said: “We will try to convince the sponsors to pay the players their February salaries because their decision to have the funding suspended came effective on 6th March and not in February so NMC must pay the players their salaries.

“As long as we are in the supporters executive committee, we will not allow Nyasa to snatch the club away from the original owners. It’s better to let the sponsors go instead of allowing them to steal the club from us. It’s better to see the team suffer without sponsors than allowing them to achieve their goal,” he told the local press.

On Monday, NMC demanded the supporters committee to reinstate every member from the Board of Trustees as a condition for the company to resume sponsoring the club.

Wrangles started when the Board of Trustees ignored the supporters committee’s demands to have elections for the main executive committee in favour of commercialization drive being championed by Malinda Chinyama.

Days later, the Board of Trustees gave in to the supporters’ demands but scrapped off the positions of General Secretary and Treasurer. The move did not go well with the Stone Mwamadi led supporters committee which vowed to have all the positions contested by aspiring candidates.

This forced almost each and every member in the Board of Trustees to start jumping off the ship as the pressure was just too much to handle.

Hours later, Finance and Administration Chairman Fleetwood Haiya followed suit by throwing in the towel as the situation at Bullets kept on worsening. However, things took another direction when Mwamadi named an interim executive committee without the consent of sponsors NMC.

In a related development, the supporters committee has given an ultimatum to Nyasa Manufacturing to pay the players their February salaries failing which; the team will pull out from the partnership.

In a letter dated 7 March 2017 and signed by the supporters committee, NMC has been ordered to pay the players by the end of business hour of Tuesday.

“As corrective measures in this whole case, we as Bullets FC supporters committee are demanding Nyasa Manufacturing Company (NMC) pays Bullets FC players their February salaries today on March 7th 2017, before 4 PM.

“We would like to mention that if NMC fail to pay the players before 7th March 2017, we are of the stand that they should pull out from the Bullets-NMC partnership by tomorrow noon,” reads part of the letter.