Uladi Mussa released on bail.

The Lilongwe magistrate court has granted bail to opposition People’s Party (PP) acting president Uladi Mussa who is being accused of fraudulently issuing citizenship to foreign nationals.

Earlier Mussa denied charges of neglecting official duty and using public office to the advantage of another person while he was minister of home affairs.

Appearing before the Lilongwe magistrate on Tuesday Mussa and his co-accused David Kwanjana who is the former chief citizenship officer denied the charges levelled against them in the corruption case of granting citizenship to foreigners.

According to Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) the two are suspected to have not followed proper procedures in issuing citizenship to foreign nationals.

Among the nationals believed to have been in corruption syndicate of citizenship include some from Rwanda, Burundi, and Uganda.

Following media reports of corruption in giving the citizenships, Mussa handed himself to ACB arguing that “he did nothing wrong” while in office hence a clearance on being on the wanted list.

Mussa further faulted ACB arguing that it was used by politicians to humiliate him as he claimed his innocence.

His appearance at ACB offices in Lilongwe led to a sleep in police custody at Area 3 in the capital city.