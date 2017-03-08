Bullets interim committee reinstated

Nyasa Big Bullets Board of Trustees on Tuesday reinstated the team’s interim executive committee which was dissolved last month.

According to a press statement made available to this publication, the Nyasa Big Bullets executive committee has been reinstated by the Bullets Board of Trustees.

“The Board of Trustees has with immediate effect, reinstated all members of the Interim Executive Committee who were in the committee prior to the AGM in Zomba on 4th February, 2017,” reads part of the statement.

The reinstated Nyasa Big Bullets executive committee includes Noel Lipipa, Alex Gondwe and Austin Kasito.

Nyasa Big Bullets unrest started when the majority of the trustees, apart from Chairman James Busile, were against the supporters’ decision to have Bullets main executive elections in favour of the commercialization drive championed by former Bullets chairman Malinda Chinyama.

This irked some section of the people’s team supporters who were against the decision not to have elections at the club claiming that polls should happen as per the constitution of the club.

The Nyasa Big Bullets misunderstanding led to a number of unpleasant outcomes such as dissolution of the Interim Executive Committee which was instituted at the EGM in Lilongwe, mass resignations of members of the Board of Trustees, and the subsequent suspension of sponsorship money to the team by Nyasa Manufacturing Company Ltd on 6th March, 2017 that has also seen players, technical and administrative staff not being paid.