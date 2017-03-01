MEC to re-demarcate constituencies next month

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says all is set for the process of re-demarcating constituencies which will start next month.

According to the Chairperson for MEC Justice Jane Ansah, the re-demarcation will be done in preparation for the 2019 general elections.

She said the constituencies and wards to be re-demarcated are those belonging to two districts which are also overlapping.

“Malawi Electoral Commission is prepared as we have our plans and budget set, we have started the process by interacting with stakeholders so that we share our plans and move together,” said Ansah.

She added that next month MEC will start re-demarcating the wards, which will involve realignment in problem areas and there are some constituencies which are overlapping which will be re-demarcated.

Ansah gave the example of three constituencies which overlap and added that some constituencies in Lunchenza, Mulanje and Nkhatabay are also facing the same problem.

She said the importance of re-demarcating constituencies is that it will reduce the burden a Member of Parliament goes through when looking after a large constituency.

The country has 193 constituencies and the number is expected to increase after the re-demarcation process.