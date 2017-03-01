Financial constraints derailing BCC – Ndipo

The Blantyre City Council (BCC) has disclosed that austerity challenges are derailing the council’s plans of making Blantyre a good city for residents.

This was said by the city’s mayor His Worship Wild Ndipo on Monday when Ambassador and Head of European Union (EU) delegation to Malawi Marchel Gerrmann paid a visit to the council on Monday.

Ambassador Gerrmann’s visit was a courtesy call on His Worship the Mayor Ndipo.

Their one hour discussion centred on what the council is doing in the provision of quality services and on the other hand, the EU contribution to Malawi in general and Blantyre City in particular.

Ndipo informed the ambassador that the council is determined to deliver high level municipal services to the residents but he outlined that financial constraints are a setback.

The envoy was shocked to learn that only five percent of the council’s K4 billion budget comes from government.

EU is supporting water and sanitation projects in the City.

The Mayor was in the company of his deputy Cllr Joseph Makwinja during the meeting.