Nthalire CDSS alumni geared to support school

Years after leaving Nthalire Community Day Secondary School (CDSS), former students have teamed up to form Nthalire CDSS alumni association aimed at giving back to the school as an appropriation.

The association is in its infancy stage and so far it has over thirty members who are products of Nthalire Community Day Secondary School.

According the Publicity Secretary of the association Williams Kaponda, among others they want to organise an open day once a year at the school to assist the institution where necessary, help the needy students, inspire and motivate students at school.

Kaponda said the association has so far created WhatsApp and Facebook groups for easy communication and that the vibrant groups with vibrant members aimed at achieving the group’s objectives.

“In its days of existence the association has sourced uniforms for footballers and balls for boys and girls among other things. It will soon open a bank account where members and well-wishers can deposit their donations. The association will also accept material help,” said Kaponda.

Meanwhile the association is appealing to other alumni to come forward and willingly join the social groups.

“Remember the past shaped who we are today. Academically forgetting Nthalire CDSS is losing our foundation and identity. In the reggae circles, one sung when leaving a grass house don’t throw stones,” said Kaponda.

While waiting to elect office bearers, the association has chosen temporally leaders and the chairperson is Waluza Munthali currently in Karonga district, deputised by Alexander Kaonga at Area 30 in Lilongwe while publicity secretary is Williams Kajoloweka Kaponda who is currently in Nkhotakota.

Kaponda advised ex-learners of Nthalire to join by searching on Facebook “Nthalire CDSS /MCDE Alumni” or on WhatsApp number 0888544753.