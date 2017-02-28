FDH prohibits hats in banking halls

FDH Bank no longer condones wearing hats within its banking halls, Malawi24 has learnt.

According the bank’s management, hats should be taken off upon stepping into the halls. Through written texts pasted on walls, FDH has made this known to all its valued customers.

“To our valued customers, please note that wearing of a hat in the banking hall is not allowed,” reads a notice at one of the bank’s branch.

This is a new development at the financial institution, albeit the reasons behind remain concealed. In this regard people can only jump from one speculation to another.

FDH becomes the first bank in Malawi where “a head in a hat” is a recipe for an offence since in other banks it’s a different story.

Most Malawians are ignorant on the matter, hence their silence on the issue.