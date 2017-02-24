US to build health centres, schools in Blantyre

The United States of America (USA) says it will build more health centres and education institutions in the commercial city of Blantyre.

This is according to the American Ambassador to Malawi Virginia Palmer who on Wednesday visited the Blantyre District Council.

Palmer said the commercial city needs more health and education interventions considering its vastness.

The ambassador said it is sad to learn that Blantyre has inadequate and poor health and education facilities to effectively and efficiently deliver services to its populace.

“Our focus at the moment is to prioritize Blantyre District in ensuring that there are necessary interventions to help in the reduction of HIV/AIDS and also build more boarding secondary schools not only in Blantyre but also across the country to bring education closer to young girls,” said Palmer.

Currently, Makata and Soche Health Centre construction projects in Blantyre are at a standstill due to lack of funds, according to Blantyre District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Medson Matchaya.

On his part, District Commissioner (DC) for Blantyre Bennet Nkasala expressed his gratitude for the US Ambassador’s visit and pledged his commitment to nurturing the cordial relationship that the council has with all US Government agencies working in the district.

“We are excited that the US Ambassador has set Blantyre as one of the key priority districts that needs urgent support in the health and education sectors and we are happy for such a commitment,” said Nkasala.