Breaking: Police and ACB move in on Chaponda

The noose might be tightening on the neck of estranged minister of agriculture, George Chaponda.

Media reports indicate that officers from the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Police have descended on the houses and offices of agriculture minister Dr. George Chaponda; Admarc CEO Foster Mulumbe and Agriculture PS Erica Maganga.

It is said that the authorities are looking for information related to the maizegate scandal which has rocked the country in recent days.

Reports further indicate that ACB and police have already conducted a search at Transglobe Limited.

