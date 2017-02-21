Breaking: Police and ACB move in on Chaponda

The noose might be tightening on the neck of estranged minister of agriculture, George Chaponda.
Media reports indicate that officers from the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Police have descended on the houses and offices of agriculture minister Dr. George Chaponda; Admarc CEO Foster Mulumbe and Agriculture PS Erica Maganga.
It is said that the authorities are looking for information related to the maizegate scandal which has rocked the country in recent days.
Reports further indicate that ACB and police have already conducted a search at Transglobe Limited.
Malawi24 will keep you informed on further developments.
The maybe that there was government departments not utilized being an irregularity and corrupt intent of Chapobda.
Reality it NO MONEY was lost or stolen because Zambia did not supply the contracted maize as requested in October and before the deadline in December.
Any charges will be thrown own as no crime or theft took place possibly the allegations of conspiracy only,
Nothing will happen.
Bola asawaphenso a ACB wo mmmmm,dpp gvt
He has burnt already his office,where have you been ACB???
I’d Rather Wait And See!!! Who Gave Them Teeth?!!!
Nzongotiphimba kumaso izo mfuna mnamize ndani? Mlandu Mesa mnaweruzana kale kuti imadya pomwe aimangilira
APA ndikuthamangisa gulo mchere uli mmanja, wayenda chipindu njobvu zatchola kale zapita
Which office? I thought his office was burnt? U waited this long so that his dirty plans to conceal the evidence shud come to pass & then u get to fool poor Malawians that this dunderhead is innocent upon the findings of ur search or enquiries. To hell with u all
They Are Just Blindfolding Us They Know Each Other Nduna Ingamafufuzidwe Iri Pa Mpando ? Ndimaetsa Akanaichosa Kaye To Pave Way For Smooth Investigation THIS IS FAKE
Vuto ndife obeledwafe ,tikulolera bwanji ndalama zathu kupita choncho osapangapo kanthu? wina akakubelan malaya pakaunjika wanu nde mpak kumuotcha.nanga uyu wakubelan ma million km muli phee .mphanv ndi anthu. wake up Malawians kukhala ngat mukulamulidwabe ndi azungu bwanji?
Hi professor, please just do one respected thing, lock up this guy his accusations are quite clear. Please do this for the sake of Malawians not for political interfearance, clean up your administration clean up corruption clean up Malawi have a good day.
Amumange kumene galu ameneyu, coz mtundu wa amalawi ukuvutika ndi njra iye kungodya basi zindalama zambilimbili. Ndipo ngati pali ena awatchule nawonso akalowe
analiko azawo amkaliseweretsa dziko la malawi coz amkazitenga ngati anazamanawo malamalo, samkadziwa kuti enaso anazamanawo kuposa iwowo, he could even tell the police to wait outside the gate till the time he wakes up. koma pano alikuti? the world is almost round
tiyenayeni tikufuna chilungamo chiziwike basi
Palibe chomwe angapedze ndiponso palibe chomwe chingachitike. Sitting minister moreover ndi senior komanso mkulu wa ACB anasankhidwa ndi president yemwenso sakufuna kumuchotsa Chapondayo mukuwona ngati angamupedze olakwa mwadaladala? Ndiye kutinso ngakhale mkulu wa ACB ntchito sakuyifuna. Akungokuphimbani kumaso chinyenga aphunzitsi kunamidzira ngati kuti akufufudza chonsecho palibe chomwe akuchita.
Mumadyera limodzi mukunamiza. ndani; apaso tiona moto wina ku ACB ndi manyumba a police
then they will found nathing, they will conclude that chaponda is innocent.
thinking that we are fools, mesa office yake inapsa? so as the info.
Chilungamo Chioneke Basi
Palibe phinthu angopitira kukamuthandiza kukazinga chimanga
zongotiphimba mmaso akudziwana agulu amenewa
bolani musatinyate mmaso
That’s just for show to take us away from the truth that this puzzle will never get solved and chaponda along with all those accused will never be charged nevertheless jailed.that’s the Malawi l know
Ulendoa chaponda kouluka kazatela ukatambatamba yangana ku mmawa kungakuchele
Who is fooling who ?
A chaponda !! olo mutaba reserve bank yonse simungatsungulebe thupi lanu silimva madzi ndi soap kkkkkkk
Koma2 ndika handisamala pa nduna zonse za chimuna….kkkkkkk
hihihihihihi wofunika tisiye kusamba mwina nafe nkutisankha wu nduna
Chaponda,,chaponda,,ndatopa Ndikumva Dzina Limeneli Wamva!!!
Nanga Mumachedwelanji,tikufuna zenizeni
Zomwe timayambekeza zimenezi …
Tiuzeni zambiri.