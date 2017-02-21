Recent News
George Chaponda

Breaking: Police and ACB move in on Chaponda

The noose might be tightening on the neck of estranged minister of agriculture, George Chaponda.

The noose tightening on Chaponda’s neck

Media reports indicate that officers from the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Police have descended on the houses and offices of agriculture minister Dr. George Chaponda; Admarc CEO Foster Mulumbe and Agriculture PS Erica Maganga.

It is said that the authorities are looking for information related to the maizegate scandal which has rocked the country in recent days.

Reports further indicate that ACB and police have already conducted a search at Transglobe Limited.

Malawi24 will keep you informed on further developments.

47 Comments

  1. Banda on

    The maybe that there was government departments not utilized being an irregularity and corrupt intent of Chapobda.
    Reality it NO MONEY was lost or stolen because Zambia did not supply the contracted maize as requested in October and before the deadline in December.
    Any charges will be thrown own as no crime or theft took place possibly the allegations of conspiracy only,
    Nothing will happen.

    Reply
  13. Lucia Maganga Kalanje on

    Which office? I thought his office was burnt? U waited this long so that his dirty plans to conceal the evidence shud come to pass & then u get to fool poor Malawians that this dunderhead is innocent upon the findings of ur search or enquiries. To hell with u all

    Reply
  14. Frank Banda on

    They Are Just Blindfolding Us They Know Each Other Nduna Ingamafufuzidwe Iri Pa Mpando ? Ndimaetsa Akanaichosa Kaye To Pave Way For Smooth Investigation THIS IS FAKE

    Reply
  15. Zacharia Kaunga ZK on

    Vuto ndife obeledwafe ,tikulolera bwanji ndalama zathu kupita choncho osapangapo kanthu? wina akakubelan malaya pakaunjika wanu nde mpak kumuotcha.nanga uyu wakubelan ma million km muli phee .mphanv ndi anthu. wake up Malawians kukhala ngat mukulamulidwabe ndi azungu bwanji?

    Reply
  17. Ada Patrick Nyamkanda on

    Hi professor, please just do one respected thing, lock up this guy his accusations are quite clear. Please do this for the sake of Malawians not for political interfearance, clean up your administration clean up corruption clean up Malawi have a good day.

    Reply
  19. Zacharia Chazama on

    analiko azawo amkaliseweretsa dziko la malawi coz amkazitenga ngati anazamanawo malamalo, samkadziwa kuti enaso anazamanawo kuposa iwowo, he could even tell the police to wait outside the gate till the time he wakes up. koma pano alikuti? the world is almost round

    Reply
  22. Bright Kamoto on

    Palibe chomwe angapedze ndiponso palibe chomwe chingachitike. Sitting minister moreover ndi senior komanso mkulu wa ACB anasankhidwa ndi president yemwenso sakufuna kumuchotsa Chapondayo mukuwona ngati angamupedze olakwa mwadaladala? Ndiye kutinso ngakhale mkulu wa ACB ntchito sakuyifuna. Akungokuphimbani kumaso chinyenga aphunzitsi kunamidzira ngati kuti akufufudza chonsecho palibe chomwe akuchita.

    Reply
  31. Kennedy Bokho on

    That’s just for show to take us away from the truth that this puzzle will never get solved and chaponda along with all those accused will never be charged nevertheless jailed.that’s the Malawi l know

    Reply

