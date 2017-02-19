Ex-Scottish First Minister tips Malawians on ending poverty

Former Scottish First Minister Lord Jack McConnell has told Malawians that hardwork is the only secret that can help Malawi come out of poverty.

Lord McConnell who was in the country to commission change of name of Concern Universal to United Purpose said there is need for Malawians to start thinking of being independent.

McConnell said Concern Universal which is now called United Purpose will do everything possible to help Malawians move away from dependence through various programs.

“I think it is fabulous that concern universal has grown over these past nearly 40 years here in Malawi and it is fabulous that they gave to millions of people. That should make us reflect that while there has been some fabulous work going on, while there have been many people supported, the communities and families of Malawi have their own united purpose- they are their own united purpose and they don’t need an organisation trying to give them a helping hand.

“And that’s how they should be up and away from the situation and go towards having an independent living to grow on their own.,” said McConnell.

Speaking during a press conference following the change, United Purpose Country Director Heather Marie Campbell said the change of name will help to scale up the organization’s activities and reach more people.

“The launch of a new name has also marked the beginning of 2017-2020 strategic plan which is built on passion, expertise, and unrelenting determination to bring about every greater sustained visible change to many of poorest and most vulnerable communities in the country,” said Campbell.

She said UP has already reached to 1.2 million from 2011 to 2016. Campbell added that the new name represents a new conceptual imagery consistent with development approach in bringing change to millions of Malawians especially the most vulnerable communities.

“Our work will be broken down into four pillars where we will concentrate our efforts and these are livelihoods and food security, water and sanitation, hygiene and healthier lives and sustainable energy and gender equality,” said Campbell