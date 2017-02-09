Two arrested for shopping using fake cheques

Police in Machinga district has arrested two ex convicts for being found buying stationery using fake bank cheques.

According to the Malawi police service, the two are Eddie Alex Luchunga, 48, from Chipanda, in the area of T/A Machinjiri in Blantyre and Evance Mikundu, 48 of Mitunda village, T/A Ganya, Ntcheu district.

Police say the two wanted to buy stationeries from a shop of Peter Tandwe, 25 years from Chabwela village T/A Sitola in Machinga C/O Jack stationery shop using a standard bank fake cheque of Ridp EU.

It is said the owner of the shop was suspicious with the way the two suspects behaved upon reaching the shop.

Tandwe said that the two looked to be in a hurry and kept looking afraid something that made him smell a rat.

After receiving the cheque from the two, Tandwe checked it and noted it was fake.

He said there were some features which were not appearing on cheque that made it different from an original one.

He then informed some friends around the shop before they reported the matter to police who later netted the two.

The two are now in police custody.

Police have also impounded the motor vehicle which the two were using, whose registration number is ZA 4335 Opero.

Meanwhile, it has also been established that they were once arrested in 2010 by Dedza police station when they wanted to steal from Dedza puma filling station.

Police records are also showing that the two have previously saved prison sentences for similar offences.