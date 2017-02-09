Kamwendo makes last desperate plea to Wanderers to let him leave

The unhappy midfielder has even told pals that his decision to quit Be Forward Wanderers for rookies Masters Security has nothing to do with money but rather, the passion he has for his parents.

Joseph Kamwendo has made a desperate plea to Wanderers to let him join Masters Security on loan after insisting his decision is not about earning a lot of money.

The former Flames captain had crucial talks with Wanderers’ executive committee on Tuesday where he pleaded with them to understand his situation. Kamwendo told the gathering that he wants to relocate to Lilongwe in order to take care of his sick mother who, according to the player, is hospitalized.

“I am pleading with executive committee to let me go and join Masters Security for a year because I know that I have a contract with Be Forward Wanderers. This is the club I love wholeheartedly and I am pleading with them to let me go so that I be able to take care of my sick mother and my father in Mchinji,” he was quoted by the local media.

He also revealed the reason why he chose Masters Security over every other team in Lilongwe.

“I would have joined Silver Strikers, Kamuzu Barracks and even Blue Eagles but I chose Masters Security because it’s a small team that won’t anger all Nomads fans. I remain their child and they must understand my situation and grant me this wish,” he explained.

But reacting to Kamwendo’s sentiments, Wanderers General Secretary Mike Butao said the club will not bow down to the player’s demand.

“We told him to take a compassionate leave in order to take care of his mother but as a club, we are not letting him go to join Masters Security. He is our player and he signed a two and half contract last year where he only served the first six months and he is remaining with two years so he is not going anywhere,” said Butao.

Kamwendo’s feud with Wanderers started last month when he travelled to Japan with Peter Wadabwa for trials.

According to the midfield maestro, his days in Japan were meaningless as he was forced to train with amateur teams as professional clubs were on off season.

This development irked Kamwendo who made it clear that he would seriously ponder on his future with the Nomads.

However, he has made it clear that his decision to move to Masters Security has nothing to do with failed trials in Japan.

And when Malawi24 tried to contact Masters Security General Secretary Zachariah Nyirenda on whether he was aware of Kamwendo’s switch to the rookies, his response was:

“No comment, we are not commenting on that, thank you,” he said.