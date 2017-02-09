Angry mob kills cattle thief

A 30-year-old man identified as Jangiya Ali has been murdered by an angry mob for stealing cattle at Makumba in Mangochi district.

The deceased was a well-known rustler and had been on the run for quite a long time.

Confirming the death to Malawi24, Mangochi Police Spokesperson Amina Daudi said the thief was caught by the general public breaking into a cattle kraal belonging to one of the villagers.

According to Daudi, the man was severely assaulted until he died and was dumped in the same village.

Police visited the scene of crime after being alerted.

Postmortem conducted at Lungwena Health Centre revealed that death was due to head injuries. Meanwhile investigations are underway to arrest the culprits.

The Police are hereby warning the general public not to be taking the law into their own hands.

“Mob justice is highly discouraged as it among other things fades away cases and also jeopardize Police investigations,” said Daudi.

Jangiya hailed from Kalanje village, Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi.