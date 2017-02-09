Civil servants in Malawi to start getting salaries tomorrow

Unpaid civil servants can now breathe a sigh of relief as government has confirmed that the public workers will start getting their salaries on Friday, February 10.

Many civil servants have not received their pay up to date, a development that has disturbed service delivery in some government departments.

According to the ministry of local government and rural development, the delay was due to the process of migrating civil servants from the capital hill to their respective councils.

Spokesperson for the ministry, Muhlabase Mughogho said though the process of migrating these civil servants to their councils is in progress, they will try their level best to pay the workers come tomorrow.

At least 95% of the civil servants are yet to get their January 2017 salaries as the government says it got disturbed with the decentralisation of the civil servants operations which is currently underway.

Health workers and teachers have been the most affected by the late pay.

This decentralisation of service operations means that when all is done, civil servants will be under the control of their district commissioner’s office through their district’s heads.

The government thought of migrating civil servants to the councils with the aim of cutting the number of ghost workers.