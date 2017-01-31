Toyota Malawi staff threaten strike over MASM package

Toyota Malawi employees have threatened that they will go on strike over a new medical cover under Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM).

According to a reliable source who asked for anonymity, the previous agreement with MASM was that they will be covering all shortfalls.

However, MASM has made some changes on the agreement which will see employees paying a part of the hospital bill whenever they are suffering from chronic diseases, a development which has angered the staff members.

“In other words we were fully covered due to that arrangement. Now MASM has changed their product saying they will be fully covering all its members but have imposed shortfalls on all chronic diseases.”

“This means whenever a Toyota employee suffers from chronic disease, despite being a MASM member they will be required to pay the shortfalls,” said the source.

According to the source, they want to continue with the full cover as they were doing before. Meanwhile management is locked up in a meeting over the issue and the bosses are expected to address the disgruntled staff members later today.

The source said if the meetings will yield nothing, they will go on with their planned strike.