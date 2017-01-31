Nomads shift gala awards ceremony to February end

The much anticipated Be Forward Wanderers gala awards ceremony which was scheduled to take place this coming Saturday at Comesa Hall in the commercial city of Blantyre has been shifted to the month end of February, Malawi24 has established.

First of its kind for a Malawian club, the ceremony has been moved to the latter date in order to give an opportunity to the team’s supporters to buy more tickets in order to honor their players who won Carlsberg and Fisd cups as well as winning Luso Television Bus Ipite Football Fiesta last season.

One of the organizers Victor Maunde told one of the local radio stations that supporters are not coming out in large numbers hence shifting the event to end February in order to allow the Nomads faithful to buy more tickets.

“We have indeed shifted the event to the month end of February in order to allow more supporters to buy tickets for the historical ceremony. As you aware that this is the first club to hold such an event, we want more supporters to be part of it.

“Our players did extremely well last season by winning a double as well as the bus so there is need for the supporters to reward the best performers of last season. We are urging them to buy the tickets in the areas where we have placed them in all the regions across the country,” he said.

The cards are being sold at K1000 each.

Before the main event, there will be trophy parade in the street of Blantyre where supporters will also be given an opportunity to see the bus which the Nomads won after thumping rivals Nyasa Big Bullets 5-1.