26 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:22 AM

Kamuzu Stadium to be demolished: Government to construct new stadium in Blantyre

The Malawi government has maintained it will demolish the Kamuzu Stadium and construct a magnificent new one in the Malawi’s commercial city of Blantyre.

According to Minister of Sports, Henry Mussa, government has planned to demolish Kamuzu stadium and construct a new one in the city as a way of beautifying the city.

Mussa said that Kamuzu Stadium has outlived its time and the best thing to do is just to replace it with another one.

“Kamuzu stadium has out outlived its time. We just have to replace it and construct another one,” Said Mussa.

He added that other projects at Kamuzu Stadium like installing of flashlights had to be discontinued because the stadium has become unsafe and is a threat to the lives of Malawians.

Asked on how government will manage to construct a new stadium amid economic hardships, Mussa said that they will engage private sector in the construction while government will provide the land and will give consideration to waiving import duties.

Mussa is eyeing that the promised new stadium will boost investment in the city of Blantyre since it will be hosting international events.

“Its not about beautifying the city, the facility will also be used by the youth , for sporting activities and most importantly will host various international activities,” Said Mussa.

“The investor can also bring in a casino. The investor will be collecting all gate entry proceeds. Don’t you think such an investment will make money?” Mussa queried.

Commenting on the relying of private investors funding of the new stadium, Economist Ben Kalua expressed doubts about the possibility of private sectors funding the construction of the new stadium, given the scale government debt. Kalua said that government has not been able to raise money by issuing bonds.

“The government does not have credibility with private sector and it will be difficult to get it to partner on such huge project,” He added. President Peter Mutharika earlier last year year promised of beautifying Blantyre city where among among others he said his government will construct a new hotel and stadium.



*Additional reporting by Baxter Mkumba