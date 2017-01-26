26 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:07 AM

Free tickets distribution for Stadium launch

…government to stick with stadium capacity

The Malawi Government through the ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower has announced that there will be free tickets distribution for the official launch of the newly built 40 000 Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday.

Minister responsible Henry Mussa said government has already printed 40 000 tickets in order to stick with the stadium’ capacity.

“We will stick to the capacity of the stadium which is 40 000 because we want as much as possible to ensure that the event is safe from any troubles resulting from overcrowding,” he told the local media.

Mussa added that the decision to have the tickets printed for the free event will help to stop overloading the stadium.

“This is part of the trouble control measures. The arrangement is that once those with tickets have entered then we are going to close the gates,” he explained.

The distribution of tickets will start at around 6 am on Saturday, with the gates opening early in the morning.

The ceremony will be graced by Malawi President Peter Muntharika.

As part of the event, Malawi national football team will play host to China’s Guangzhou R&F. The visiting team is expected to arrive in Malawi this afternoon.