20 January 2017 Last updated at: 10:34 AM

Kabwila, Kaliati meet in Sangie’s Mai wangwiro video

Forget about their political differences, high profile female political figures Jessy Kabwila and Patricia Kaliati have decorated Sangie’s Mai wangwiro video as cameos.

The visuals which premiered the previous night on Times Television in fusion live show hosted by Black Jack, are all about appreciating the remarkable role played by a woman in the running of family affairs. Thus the two political heroins are example of such responsible women.

Besides the duo going separate ways in as far as the game of politics is concerned the female reggae dancehall artists sees them with a different but positive eye.

The two parliamentarians are only being separated by their performance in the art work. Kabwila is shown singing along to the tune on the chorus whereas Kaliati is captured in an office working.

The reggae dancehall songstress matures in the video with a womanhood character which makes her a suitable carrier of the message she conveys. Buy the way she dresses, the movements she makes, and her facial expressions, one can tell the singer herself is also posing as a standard of a responsible woman.

Being an era of high definition cameras, poor picture quality is a leper in this video. The graphics therein are among bits of creativity by the video producer.

In Mai Wangwiro Sangie speaks highly of women while demeaning men, saying they are always sleeping while the woman runs up and down for the comfort of her family. However she admits that a responsible woman is not perfect as she at times errors.

Kabwila and Kaliati are popular for a verbal war in previous parliamentary sessions which makes it unbelievable to hear they appear in the same video. Considering the nature of Sangie’s work, rivalry is worth putting aside.