20 January 2017 Last updated at: 11:09 AM

Faith Mussa distances himself from Bushiri event

Gospel artist Faith Mussa has dismissed reports that he will perform at the Christian Youth Association of Malawi (CYAMA) symposium where South Africa based Prophet Shepherd Bushiri will be the guest speaker.

According to a statement that Malawi24 has seen, the artist has disassociated himself from the advertisement that is circulating showing that he is to perform at the event.

“Faith Mussa wishes to inform the general public the media and all those that wish him well that he disassociates himself from advertisement or flyer purported to have been issued by Christian Youth Association of Malawi (CYAMA) currently circulating on social media which seems to publicize that Faith Mussa is scheduled to perform at an event organised by CYAMA on January 28, 2017 at Robins Park,” reads part of the statement signed by Mussa’s manager Samuel Tony Chiwaka.

According to the press release, the artist was never consulted and never agreed to be part of the CYAMA symposium.

The Amayenda ndi Mdidi star has therefore faulted CYMA for publishing an advert or flyer with his name on it without his prior consent or knowledge.

The musician has since demanded an apology from the CYMA leadership and has also told the organisation to issue a public statement disassociating his name from the event.

Mussa through his manager also maintained that he remains committed to his faith and belief and has not digressed from his vision to bring the best out of his talent but he reserves the right to choose whom to associate with.

“It should be stressed that Faith Mussa has nothing against any ministry which preaches the gospel of faith. It is however important for all the public and his well-wishers to know that he has a right to choose which ministry he wishes to associate with,” it reads.

CYAMA has organised a symposium targeting youths who are passionate about venturing into entrepreneurship with the aim to bring different minds in business theory.

The symposium which will see various speakers including Henry Kachaje, Edward Chileka, Leon Matanda and Jimion Nyanda Banks making presentations