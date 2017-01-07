7 January 2017 Last updated at: 5:00 PM

3 year-old boy drowns in dam

A three year-old boy identified as Blessings Sakalani has died after he drowned in a dam which is situated within Malembo Trading Centre in Mangochi District.

Mangochi Police deputy spokesperson Amina Daudi said the deceased was staying with his parents close to the dam and on Thursday he sneaked to the dam when his mother was busy with house chores.

Daudi further told Malawi24 that at this time his father was out for business while his mother thought that he was playing at one of her neighbours’.

“After she was done with the chores she started looking for the boy but didn’t find him and one of his friends told her that he was seen going towards the dam.

“People went to look for him and this led to the discovery that the deceased had drowned in the dam which is 3 metres deep,” she said.

He was retrieved from the water and rushed to Malembo Health Centre where he was pronounced dead.

Postmortem conducted at the same hospital revealed that death was due to suffocation.

Blessings hailed from Mphunga village, Traditional Authority Ndindi in Salima district.

Meanwhile, the Police are advising the general public not to leave their children unattended and also not to allow them play near water bodies especially during this rainy season