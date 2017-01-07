7 January 2017 Last updated at: 5:05 PM

Vandalism hits BWB pump station

Blantyre Water Board (BWB) has expressed concern over some contemptuous people who have vandalised its valve chambers along the twin pipeline from Walkers Ferry to Blantyre.

According to a statement by the board on Friday, the matter has negatively affected BWB’s service delivery.

The board said the irresponsible citizens broke the pipes earlier this week a development which will see Walkers Ferry and Chileka pumping station being shut down on Tuesday.

BWB added that the shutdown will result in some areas receiving low pressure or no water at all.

“Blantyre water board would like to inform its valued customers that some of the valve chambers along the twin pipeline from Walkers Ferry to Blantyre have been vandalized by unscrupulous people.

“Therefore the board will on Tuesday, January 10 completely shut down Walkers Ferry and Chileka pumping station from 8am to 2pm to repair the valves,” reads part of the statement.

Meanwhile, the board has urged all its customers to store enough water and also to close all taps accordingly.

The development comes days after Blantyre Water Board also expressed concern over acts of vandalism the parastatal experienced last year.

According to BWB spokesperson Priscilla Mateyu who spoke then, areas such as Ndirande, Bangwe, Mpemba, Chirimba, Manje, and Chileka registered a huge number of vandalism incidents.

Mateyu said as a way of reducing the malpractice, the board is working hand in hand with chiefs in the city to tell residents the effects of vandalism.