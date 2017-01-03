3 January 2017 Last updated at: 2:53 PM

Three nabbed for killing antelope

Police in Machinga district are keeping three men behind bars for killing a Kudu antelope at Liwonde National Park.

Machinga police spokesperson Davie Sulumba said the killed wild animal is valued at K2.5 million.

According to Sulumba, on December 30 parks and wildlife assistants received information from well-wishers that some people from Chimatiro Village had killed the protected animal.

The park assistants conducted an operation and managed to arrest the three identified as Jackson Mayere, 40, Idrissa Malizani, 19, and Peter Dinesi.

The trio will answer charges of illegal killing of protected species and illegal possession of game meat, contrary to sections 35 and 86 as read with section 110 of National Parks and Wildlife Act respectively.

In a related development, police in the same district have arrested nine men found fishing in Shire River.

Sulumba said parks and wildlife assistants were on patrol in the national park and in the course of their duty they came across the suspects who were fishing in the protected area.

This has come a few days after the Machinga second grade magistrate court sentenced nine men to 20 months in jail with hard labour for fishing in a protected area.