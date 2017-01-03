3 January 2017 Last updated at: 2:48 PM

Meat sellers murder customer because of K50

Two roasted meat sellers have been arrested in Nkhatabay for killing a customer over K50. The two, Owen Nthakomwa and Paul Banda, manhandled the customer Aubrey Saka at Chintheche in the district and he died a day later.

Public Relations Officer for Nkhatabay Police Ignatius Esau told Malawi24 that on December 31 2016, the two suspects were selling roasted goat meat at Chintheche trading centre.

At around 10pm, Saka came and ate a piece of meat worth K150 and when time came for him to pay, he only paid K100. This did not go well with the two men who slapped and pushed him.

Since Saka was drunk he lost balance and fell down on a hard ground against his head. He was rushed to Chintheche health centre where on January 1, he died whilst receiving treatment.

Postmortem that was conducted at Nkhatabay district hospital detected head injury and hypoglycaemia as cause of Saka’s death.

Following the incident, angry people beat up the two suspects and they are currently admitted at Nkhatabay district.

Aubrey Saka, 32, hailed from Kajula village, T/A Malanda in Nkhatabay district while Owen Nthakomwa (38) and Paul Banda (21) comes from Ngalauka village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Malanda in Nkhatabay district.