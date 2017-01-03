3 January 2017 Last updated at: 2:59 PM

2016 economic challenges to spill over into 2017 – Expert

An economic expert has said most of the economic challenges Malawians experienced in the just ended year will as well be experienced in 2017.

According to the expert who is also the a University of Malawi based economist, Professor Ben Kalua, the economy of the country met more challenges due to overdependence on imported goods.

Professor Kalua said had it been that the government has set some alternatives ways of getting forex, the country would have reduced some of the challenges which it faced in the just ended year.

He said most of the challenges experienced in the year were long time in nature and he also said there is need for economic diversification if government wants to reduce the economic challenges.

He then added that he is not expecting any surprises in the New Year unless something tangible happens economically.

“Look, like somebody said it, we should stop being pessimistic. My wish is that we start putting our effort on issues which we can tackle and there are quite a good number of areas which we need to tackle as a country.

“Right now, of late we have come to the conclusion that Malawi has a resource which we have been abusing the likes of agriculture, it is also a natural resource but we have done nothing with it,” said Kalua.

The expert further urged government to start investing in tourism which he said has the possibility of reducing the economic hardships the country is sailing in by bringing into the country the much needed foreign currency.