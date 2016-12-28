28 December 2016 Last updated at: 5:29 AM

Over 3000 families affected by heavy rains

Up to 3159 families have been affected by heavy rains and storm that have struck Malawi this rainy season, it has been confirmed.

According to the Department of of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) the statistics are from last month.

A Dodma report says the families have had their houses destroyed, others blown off with some losing their property.

The affected are from 13 districts of Malawi. The districts are Mchinji, Balaka, NkhataBay, Zomba, Machinga, Rumphi, Dedza, Nkotakota, Mulanje, Mzimba Karonga, Mangochi and Neno.

Dodma’s spokesperson, Jeremiah Mphande, said that relief items have been set aside although there are fears that the affected may also be on the rise with the rains still pouring.

Last year, at least 176 people died in flash floods that ravaged Malawi and 200,000 others were displaced.

Experts fear floods may come stronger this year.