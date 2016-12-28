28 December 2016 Last updated at: 5:35 AM

Police are worried, many people are killing themselves in Dedza

Police in Dedza district have expressed worry over increased cases of suicide in the district with the latest ones reported in this festive season.

In an update, Dedza Police Deputy Publicist Cassim Manda, said two suicides occurred on the Christmas eve.

According to Manda the first incident occurred at William village in the area of traditional authority Kachere in the district whereby the deceased Adam Chalambula was being criticized for having an affair with an underage girl of 15 years .

The criticism from the relatives forced him to hang himself behind the house of his father.

In another instance, a 27 year old man opted to kill himself after his sister advised him to stop the tendency of stealing house properties.

Police identified the deceased as James Charles.

It is said Charles was looking after the house of his sister who is staying in Lilongwe.

“After making her homecoming for Christmas celebrations, she noticed that three bags of maize were missing in the house. When the deceased was asked about the missing bags, he admitted to have stolen the bags and promised to pay them back. He was given a strong warning that made him leave for beer drinking but in the morning of 26 December he was found hanging,” reads a part of the police update.

The postmortem results for the two showed that the cause of deaths was strangulation.

According to Manda suicide related cases in the district are increasing comparing to the same period last year.

So far the district registered 22 cases from January 2016 up to date comparing to 13 cases registered in the year 2015.