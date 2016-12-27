27 December 2016 Last updated at: 2:16 PM

Christmas in Mangochi claims a life, others injured

A 25-year-old man identified as Mussa Adam has died and several others have sustained injuries after being involved in a road accident on Christmas day in Mangochi district.

Reports that Malawi24 has gathered from Mangochi Deputy Public Relations Officer Amina Daudi indicates that the accident occurred at Chowe Hills along Bakili Muluzi Highway in the district.

Amina Daudi said that Ibra Yusuf 26, was driving an unregistered Toyota Lorry Dyna from the direction of Mangochi boma heading to Namwera with several passengers on board.

According to Daudi, upon arrival at Chowe Hills as he was driving up the hills the vehicle stopped suddenly on its own and then started descending.

“As a result it swerved to the offside road embankment and thereby ejecting all passengers. Following the impact, the deceased (Mussa) sustained chest and head injuries and died while receiving treatment at Mangochi District Hospital,” Daudi told Malawi24.

She further said that another passenger Mariam M’bwana 23 of Ntagaluka village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi district sustained cut wounds on both legs and still receiving treatment at the same hospital of Mangochi and others escaped with minor injuries.

The vehicle had its rear body part damaged.

Mussa hailed from Mtalimanja village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi district.