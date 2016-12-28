28 December 2016 Last updated at: 5:14 AM

Devotion: Focus Ahead and Bear Fruits

Genesis 41 : 51-52 “And Joseph called the firstborn Manasseh [making to forget], For God, said he, has made me forget all my toil and hardship and all my father’s house. And the second he called Ephraim [to be fruitful], For [he said] God has caused me to be fruitful in the land of my affliction.”

The names of two children of Joseph are symbolic. The first one called Manasseh was named because Joseph was made me forget all his toil and hardship. Having forgotten all his past issues he names the second one Ephraim because now had caused him to be fruitful.

Always look at the coming year with Positives. You need to bear fruits in all areas of your life. In your spiritual life, bear good fruits. In your career or academics you should also bear fruits. Be an all round fruit bearer. However this can be done when you forget the past failures and focus on the future. Forget all your failures and other issues and look forward with more positives and focus.

Phi 3:13-14 “Brothers, I don’t regard myself as yet having taken hold, but one thing I do. Forgetting the things which are behind, and stretching forward to the things which are before.I press on toward the goal for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.”

Don’t be held back by past mistakes and failures. Only focus on the past success when you want to remember the great things God has done in your life that will give you confidence for the future tasks. That will help you testify. This is what David did in 1 Sam 17 when he was defeating Goliath. He remembered his past successes with bears and lions that helped him in the victory over Goliath.

Jesus pointed out that those who are backward focused are not fit for the Kingdom. Luk 9:62* “But Jesus said to him, “No one, having put his hand to the plow, and looking back, is fit for God’s Kingdom.”

2017 is new year, bear new fruits and forget all bad issues in 2016 and strategise a new.

Prayer

Thank You Father because of your Word.I will never remember my past failures. All my focus will be ahead as I bear fruits. I look to the new year with much positive expectations. In Jesus Name. Amen

For prayer and counselling +265888326247 , +265888704227