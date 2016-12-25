25 December 2016 Last updated at: 11:15 AM

CAN to host Christmas bash today

In a bid to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, as per tradition, Channel for all Nations (CAN) has organized a Gospel Bash which will see Malawian artists sharing stage.

Slated to take place at the confluence of Gospel Music Lovers, Sheafer ICA Marque in Lilongwe on 25 December, the bash seeks to bring together families, churches and various people to respect the birth of Messiah.

C.A.N programming Officer Philemon Kuipa Phiri said all the preparations are done and people should expect nothing but great things.

“Each year we celebrate Christmas as a time of giving, a time of getting together with loved ones, and as a time of joy, therefore we are calling upon all Malawians especially those living in the central region, Lilongwe in particular to come grace this occasion,” he said

Artists lined up for performances during the bash include Miracle Chinga, Evance Meleka, Maggie Mangani, Kamuzu Barracks, Andy Seko, Maxwell Olloto, Henry Hellings Masamba, and Ronald Thamakera.

Slated to start at 11 o’clock in the morning, the show will attract an entry fee of K1, 500 per head and apart from musical and poetry performances, there will also be family and children games.

The event has been made possible with support from International Christian Assembly (ICA), Malawi Assemblies of God University (MAGU), CAN Radio and TV, Bola beverages (Producers of aqua pure water) and Peacock Seed Company.