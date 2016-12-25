25 December 2016 Last updated at: 11:09 AM

Bisnowaty donates drugs to health centre

Member of Parliament (MP) for Lilongwe City Centre David Bisnowaty on Thursday donated assorted medicines worth K1 million to Area 18 health centre.

Bisnowaty expressed hope that his donation will help the hospital fulfill its needs during the festive season.

“Every end of the year, I go round the constituency and give what is needed. I went to Area 18 health centre to see the progress on development. The staff are running the clinic very well, and there is enough medicines in its pharmacy but there is need for a bit of maintenance,” he said.

Later in the day, the parliamentarian donated seeds to Tilinanu orphanage in Area 49 where he stressed the importance of children learning to grow their own food and being self-dependent.

He said while small children can be given food, older children have to be taught skills like farming so that they produce their own food.

Orphanage director Gift Mkandawire thanked the MP for the donation saying it will help them learn the importance of various skills including farming.

“The donation we received today will help change the lives of our girls by encouraging them to practice more because life is not only about receiving but learning new skills and working to empower themselves,” he said.

The orphanage houses 33 girls and also caters for their educational needs.