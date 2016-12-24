24 December 2016 Last updated at: 7:18 AM

Man brutally murdered in Dedza

Criminals have killed a 27 year-old man in Dedza district, police say.

The law enforcers have identified the deceased as Yobu Massi.

According to Dedza deputy police publicist constable Cassim Manda, on Monday around 7pm Massi left home for Mayani trading centre to drink beer.

Since then, the deceased did not report back home and on Tuesday he was found dead along Mayani dusty road 10 kilometres from the trading centre. He had deep cuts on the neck.

The dead body was then taken to Dedza district hospital for postmortem and the results have revealed that death was due to the loss of the blood.

Meanwhile police have launched investigations into the murder.

The deceased hailed from Mtawanga village in the area of Traditional Authority Tambala in the district.