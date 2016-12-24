24 December 2016 Last updated at: 7:12 AM

Devotion: Multiply grace and peace

2 Peter 1 : 2 “Grace and peace be multiplied unto you through the knowledge of God, and of Jesus our Lord.”

One day a certain person asked me if fasting for 70 days would bring grace in their life. Much as I appreciate the importance of fasting, I do not believe that one needs to do it to have grace on their lives.

The opening scripture tells us that you can multiply your grace and peace through the knowledge of God and our Lord Jesus Christ. In short you can multiply them through the knowledge of His Word. God and His word are one (John1:1). Therefore invest much time to study and meditate on the Word for your multiplication of grace and peace.

The word of God is full of grace. Therefore as you intensify in the Word, you intensify in your multiplication of grace on your life. John 1 : 14 ” And the WORD became flesh and dwelt among us, and we have seen his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father, FULL OF GRACE and truth.”

Make a definite program for the Word of God and stick to it. Dont just study the Word when you are minutes away from sleeping.

Further scripture:Acts 20 : 32 “Now I commit you to God and to the WORD OF HIS GRACE, which can build you up and give you an inheritance among all those who are sanctified.”

Confession

I multiply the grace of God on my life as I multiply the Word of God in my life. I am a success and I operate in that grace always. In Jesus Name. Amen.

