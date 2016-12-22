22 December 2016 Last updated at: 4:19 PM

Mutharika sets free 644 prisoners

As a symbol of forgiveness during the festive season, President Peter Mutharika has pardoned 644 prisoners.

According to information that Malawi24 has 644 inmates who are from different prisons of Malawi will enjoy the festive season with their families without finalising their jail terms.

The pardoned are the ones who have served at least half of their jail term with good behavior and those who were not convicted on serious offences together with those who are critically ill.

Meanwhile government has said the Christmas holiday will be on 27th December.

Civil servants’ holiday starts from 23rd December 2016 to 3rd January 2017.