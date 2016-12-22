22 December 2016 Last updated at: 10:17 PM

BREAKING: Mphwiyo’s house gutted by fire

A fierce fire has gutted the house of former budget director Paul Mphwiyo on Thursday evening, Malawi24 has learnt.

According to Mphwiyo, the fire started after electric power was installed from the blackout that his area had in the capital Lilongwe.

Confirming to the local press, Mphwiyo said the fierce flames spread from the bulb and caught the ceiling of part of the quarters for his workers.

“After 10 minutes when power came, a bulb burst and the flames caught the ceiling,” said Mphwiyo.

Mphwiyo added that he suspects electricity fault to have caused the fire.

Meanwhile the cost of the damages is yet to be disclosed as police are yet to provide an assessment on the incident.