Globe Internet employee dies after being electrocuted in Lilongwe

A 26-year-old Globe Internet employee died yesterday at Area 10 in Lilongwe after getting into contact with a power line while connecting fibre cables.

Assistant Public Relation Officer for Lingadzi Police Station Constable Maria Kumwenda has confirmed.

Constable Kumwenda told Malawi24 that the deceased has been identified as Tonnex Banda.

She said that Banda was on top of a pole working on an iron bar connecting internet fibre cables.

Unfortunately, he got into contact with Escom live line that resulted into electrocution. He was burnt to death while trapped in branches of a tree.

Meanwhile, Banda’s body is at Kamuzu Central Hospital mortuary pending postmortem.

He hailed from Dothi Village, Traditional Authority Chitukula in Lilongwe District.

