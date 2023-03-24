Globe Internet employee dies after being electrocuted in Lilongwe

Mar 24, 2023 Top News 0
Advertisement
Malawi24.com

A 26-year-old Globe Internet employee died yesterday at Area 10 in Lilongwe after getting into contact with a power line while connecting fibre cables.

Assistant Public Relation Officer for Lingadzi Police Station Constable Maria Kumwenda has confirmed.

Constable Kumwenda told Malawi24 that the deceased has been identified as Tonnex Banda.

She said that Banda was on top of a pole working on an iron bar connecting internet fibre cables.

Unfortunately, he got into contact with Escom live line that resulted into electrocution. He was burnt to death while trapped in branches of a tree.

Meanwhile, Banda’s body is at Kamuzu Central Hospital mortuary pending postmortem.

He hailed from Dothi Village, Traditional Authority Chitukula in Lilongwe District.

Follow us on Twitter:

Advertisement

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.