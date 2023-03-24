Cyclone Freddy: Zamba sets minimum donation amounts for civil servants

Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba has asked civil servants to donate to survivors of Cyclone Freddy and she has set minimum donation amounts for the civil servants depending on grades.

In a memo dated 23 March, Zamba has asked government workers to make contributions to the survivors in the spirit of ‘Tigwirane Manja’ as championed by President Lazarus Chakwera.

“I would like to appeal to all civil servants, except those working in the affected districts, to make a financial contribution to support the affected families,” reads part of the memo.

Zamba has also set minimum donation amounts for the civil servants depending on grades.

The memo indicate that those on Grade B and above will be required to donate a minimum of K150 thousand while Grade C workers will pay K100 000.

Civil servants on Grade D will be required to donate K50 000, Grade E&F (K30 000), Grade G H and I (K10 000), Grade J and K (K5 000), Grade L and M (K2 000) and Grade N and below will be required to pay minimum of K500.

The money will be channeled to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA).

Zamba has also asked civil servants to donate items such as food and clothes and these will be collected by controlling officers who will deliver the items to district commissioners’ offices before being distributed to affected people by DODMA.

Zamba has demanded that lists of in-kind and financial contributions should be shared with her office “for accountability and transparency purposes”.

Malawi was hit by Cyclone Freddy earlier this month which led to floods that destroyed houses and killed 511 people.

Currently, over 563,000 are in 577 camps in the Southern Region where they require items such as food and clothes.

